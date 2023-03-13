Watch: Pakistani expat pulled to safety in dramatic rescue during torrential Saudi rains, floods

The expat clings on to a rope being pulled by rescuers in a heroic fashion

By Web Desk Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 9:31 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 9:34 PM

A Pakistani expat was recently rescued from a truck that had fallen over during torrential rain.

The torrential rain and flooding affected Wadi Al Qauba, west of Bisha, in the southern Asir region.

In the video below, the man is seen being pulled out of a flooded road. The expat clings on to a rope being pulled by rescuers in a heroic fashion.

The man is spotted in air for a second, as he jumps from the corner of the truck, tied to the rope. Rescuers are then seen, in the video shared by Saudi Gazette, tugging at the rope aggressively as the man is pulled ashore. Bystanders are heard cheering as the expat is brought to safety.

The panning camera then shows gushing, muddy waters and an overturned truck.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned of thunderstorms that are expected to hit, in varying intensity, most Saudi regions in the coming days until the beginning of next week.

In the latest weather forecast, the center said that most of the governorates of the provinces of Asir, Al-Baha, Hail, Al-Qassim, Najran, and Jazan and parts of Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern Province will witness moderate to heavy thunderstorms, accompanied by sandstorms that may reach more than 50 km/h, hail, and torrential rain, with low visibility, from Sunday to Thursday.

(With inputs from SPA)

