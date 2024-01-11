UAE records coldest day this year; temperature drops to 5.3°C

Sheikh Mishary Alafasy is renowned for his beautiful recitation of the Holy Quran and inspires people through his voice and content
We have all been waiting for this since the start of winter: temperatures in the UAE have finally dropped to single digits. Residents in several areas have been getting a taste of chilly climes for the past couple of days, waking up to single-digit temperatures as recorded by the National Centre of Meteorology.
On January 10, the coldest day of the year was officially recorded, with temperatures dropping to 5.3°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 7.30am. This marks the lowest temperature recorded by the NCM so far this year. On Thursday, the temperature in the area was 5.8°C.
Raknah has experienced colder temperatures this year compared to most other areas. However, on January 9, Jebel Jais mountain recorded a temperature drop to 7.2°C. Since the start of 2024, mercury dipped below 10ºC in the country. Some mountainous regions are expected to witness even lower temperatures. The coldest air temperature recorded so far occurred in Raknah in 2021, plummeting to -2ºC.
The winter months in the UAE officially began after December 21, and according to experts, the country has experienced a milder winter compared to previous years. December's average temperature has also been higher than in previous years.
Outdoor and adventure enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the cold weather to enjoy the captivating snow-capped mountains of Jebel Jais. According to Fahad Mohamad Abdul Rehman, popularly known as one of the most dedicated storm chasers in the UAE, the popular mountain in Ras Al Khaimah is the most attractive winter destinations.
“There are many tourist places in the country, but the best one is Jebel Jais according to me. It’s cold, but I feel happy, peaceful, and positive when I reach such locations. The white snow-covered mountains in the winter months make it all the more inviting,” he said in an interview to Khaleej Times.
So, it's time to wear those cosy sweaters and experience the chill.
