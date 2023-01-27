UAE rains LIVE: Road closures, weekend weather forecast, all you need to know

As unstable weather continues for the third day across the country, here's a guide to the latest updates

Dubai's skyline at 9.30am on Friday. — Photo by Shihab

By Web Desk Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 10:49 AM Last updated: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 11:01 AM

The UAE braces for another day of unstable weather, with residents in different parts of the emirates waking up to a rainy Friday morning.

While most students are learning from home, it's business as usual for most residents who are on the last day of their work week.

Traffic on some streets has been impacted and authorities have been sending out advisories to ensure public safety.

With our team on the ground and online, Khaleej Times will be guiding you through the day, bringing you updates in real time:

10.15am: Planning a Friday night out? Prepare for the cold

Over the past few days, the weather has been chilly enough to switch the air-conditioner off.

But if you're planning to head out tonight, remember to bring a jacket and an extra scarf, as temperature could dip to as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 15ºC in Dubai and 3ºC in mountainous regions.

9.44am: Road closure announced

Dubai's Asayel Street will be closed in both directions between Al Maraba’a St. and Kahraman St. due to rainwater accumulation, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

Check out the alternative routes here:

9.30am: Dark clouds hover over Dubai

Overcast conditions prevail as drivers hit the road during the morning rush hour.

Here's a snap taken by KT photographer Shihab: