UAE rains: Ministry stresses on safety of employees as unstable weather continues

Private sector companies told to follow occupational health and safety guidelines

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 10:25 PM

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has called on private sector companies to commit to occupational health and safety guidelines as the country experiences unstable weather conditions.

“The ministry calls on companies to take necessary measures aimed at mitigating risks as well as preventive measures to avoid accidents, occupational diseases, and injuries,” the MoHRE said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry stressed “the need to provide a safe work environment to employees and raise awareness on the safety requirements during "emergency climatic conditions".

“We are committed to coordinating with all parties concerned to maintain the health and safety of employees,” it added.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail lashed all seven emirates on Wednesday, with the unstable weather expected to continue tomorrow as well.

