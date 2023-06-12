Cyclone Biparjoy: UAE authority affirms efforts to monitor developments in weather condition

Around the world in their UAE-registered vehicle: Emirati adventurers' mission to explore 200 countries
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Sunday reviewed the preparedness of UAE authorities to deal with any possible emergencies related to developments in weather condition.
The authority organised a series of meetings of the Joint Assessment Team handling weather and tropical conditions, as part of its efforts to monitor and evaluate the conditions in the UAE and its possible impact on the country.
Held in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the meetings also reviewed the preparedness of competent authorities to deal with possible emergencies.
Through its ongoing monitoring operations, the NCM affirmed that tropical cyclone Biparjoy has been reclassified as Cat-2, as the wind speed around the centre grew to a range of165 to 175kmph. It is expected to continue moving north and northeast towards the India-Pakistan coast, and will have no impact on the UAE over the next five days, NCM assured.
The Joint Assessment Team stressed that, since the detection of the tropical fluctuation, all competent authorities took proactive measures to ensure readiness to deal with any possible outcomes, affirming that the team will continue to monitor the situation until it passes.
The team also called on the public to keep abreast of the situation by seeking out information published through the NCM's official accounts, and to refrain from spreading and circulating rumours and misinformation to avoid legal action.
