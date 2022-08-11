Watch: UAE President pilots chopper over country in viral video

Sheikh Mohamed trained in helicopter flying at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 8:46 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 11:31 PM

A video of the UAE President piloting a helicopter over the country is going viral on social media. The video shows the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, flying the chopper himself.

It's not immediately clear if the video is new or a repost.

The video shows the leader dressed in the traditional kandoora, intently surveying some water bodies. When he realises he is being filmed, he flashes his trademark smile.

The UAE leader is a graduate of the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he trained in armour, helicopter flying, tactical flying and paratroops.

This is not the first time Sheikh Mohamed was filmed flying a chopper over the UAE.

In 2017, videos showing him piloting helicopters over the country went viral in March and September, respectively.

In the first, he is seen surveying the UAE's mountainous areas, while in the second, he flies over the UAE Capital, Abu Dhabi.