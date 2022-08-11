Watch: UAE President pilots chopper over country in viral video

Four stores will also have buy-one-get-one-free promotion, offers to run till August 14
A video of the UAE President piloting a helicopter over the country is going viral on social media. The video shows the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, flying the chopper himself.
It's not immediately clear if the video is new or a repost.
The video shows the leader dressed in the traditional kandoora, intently surveying some water bodies. When he realises he is being filmed, he flashes his trademark smile.
The UAE leader is a graduate of the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he trained in armour, helicopter flying, tactical flying and paratroops.
This is not the first time Sheikh Mohamed was filmed flying a chopper over the UAE.
In 2017, videos showing him piloting helicopters over the country went viral in March and September, respectively.
In the first, he is seen surveying the UAE's mountainous areas, while in the second, he flies over the UAE Capital, Abu Dhabi.
Four stores will also have buy-one-get-one-free promotion, offers to run till August 14
155 other firms have been issued warnings
Programme seeks to spread culture of children's safety in vehicles
4 themes to explore how to overcome climate crisis and rising energy prices, among other key issues
Initiative aims to reduce single-use water bottles, encourage people to use refillable ones
The consulate waives fees, streamlines process
The eatery has been serving up authentic dishes for over 35 years
Individual sign-up for each event is Dh55, 20 per cent discount for runners who register for all three