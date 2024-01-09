'Welcome to India, my brother': PM Modi receives UAE President ahead of global summit

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 4:35 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 11:54 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a warm welcome in India after landing in Gujarat today.

The President was received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, among other dignitaries.

The two leaders reviewed a large-scale artwork featuring portraits of Sheikh Mohamed and Modi, after which they were treated to a performance by a local folk group.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE President is in the country to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit as the chief guest of the summit.

Watch the video of him being welcomed below:

After leaving the airport, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also seen waving at crowds of people that had lined up across the road in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Watch the video below:

After giving a warm welcome to the UAE President at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport in Ahmedabad, PM Modi took to X to say, "Welcome to India my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It’s an honour to have you visit us."

The Indian Prime Minister also shared some images from the airport, where the duo was seen exchanging a warm embrace and walking hand-in-hand.

Later in the day, the UAE President also took to X to speak about the warm welcome he received. He posted in three languages, Arabic, English and Hindi. The UAE leader even shared two images of them standing next to each other.

He said, "Today I met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad to further cement the strong ties that unite our two nations. The partnership between India and the UAE continues to flourish and our talks today explored ways to boost collaboration that will support economic growth and sustainable development for the benefit of our people."

PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show on Tuesday, where many industries and business sectors will be showcased under one umbrella.

The event will continue till January 13, 2024.

Both leaders also saw an exchange in Memorandums of Understanding between their nations in the fields of health, renewable energy and food parks, according to the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ: