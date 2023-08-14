Watch: UAE farm makes honey for over Dh1,000; here's how

Beekeeping has become rewarding endeavour for many citizens, not only providing source of income, but also promoting a strong sense of community spirit

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 6:00 AM

More UAE citizens are taking up beekeeping to improve honey production in the country and earn some extra income.

During a recent visit to a local farm in Ras Al Khaimah, Team KT had the opportunity to witness firsthand the thriving honey production and its positive impact.

Musabbeh Bin Thabit, a passionate beekeeper and farmer, graciously welcomed us to his farm, where he has been nurturing honeybee colonies for several years. He collects several kilograms of honey every month from these colonies.

He shared, "Beekeeping is more than a hobby; it's a way of life. The bees not only provide us with delicious honey, but they also play a crucial role in pollination, benefiting our crops and the environment as a whole."

Walking through the well-maintained apiary, he explained the intricate process of honey extraction and packaging. "After carefully collecting the honeycomb frames from the beehives, we use a centrifuge to extract the honey gently," he added.

Rewarding

Beekeeping has become a rewarding endeavour for many UAE citizens, not only providing them with a source of income through honey sales but also promoting a strong sense of community spirit.

Many farmers, like Musabbeh, actively participate in local farmers' markets, where their pure, locally produced honey is highly sought after.

Musabbeh then explained how the collected honey is used. "We establish the honey in glass jars, some of which are for our personal consumption, while others are prepared for sale in local markets or to be distributed among our family members and neighbours," he said.

He explained that the amount of honey each farmer produces depends on the number and quantity of beehives they can manage.

Special honey

The honey made in bee farms is priced at about Dh500 for each bottle.

But if you prefer a more unique kind of honey that comes from the mountains and is made naturally, then it is going to cost more. This special honey can be sold for around Dh1,000 or even more.

The reason it's pricier is because it's really hard to get. Getting this honey involves a difficult process of collecting it, which makes it even more special and rare. The texture of the honey is thick and is light brown in colour.

Support from UAE government

Before leaving the farm, Musabbeh presented us with a bottle of his special honey. We brought it home and savoured every drop of the original, good quality honey that is known for its medicinal properties.

The UAE government recognises the significant impact of beekeeping on the environment and the economy and has prioritized sustainability in this sector. With an integrated approach, the UAE aims to further develop beekeeping locally.

This approach includes aligning national import regulations with international standards, encouraging community agriculture and the cultivation of native plants, involving the private sector in apiary development, and boosting the domestic honey market.

ALSO READ: