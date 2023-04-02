Watch: Sheikh Mohammed meets with Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, exchanges Ramadan greetings

He pointed out that AI-powered mapping and navigation solutions will expand this year
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Federal Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, at the Shindagha Majlis. They exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, praying for the well-being and prosperity of the UAE and its people.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.
Also present were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Group, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.
