Watch: Sheikh Mohammed congratulates UAE on anniversary of Hope Probe's entry into Mars' orbit

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wishes success for FIFA Club World Cup UAE.
UAE17 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Emirates Mars Mission team on the first anniversary of the Hope Probe’s successful entry to Mars.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted, “One year ago today, a group of young Emiratis broke imaginary limits that we cannot compete with the world in space.”
He added,” One year ago today, the Hope Probe reached Mars. It was the first time Arabs have reached the Red Planet, taking the aspirations of our people to new horizons.”
On February 9, 2021, the UAE made history when the Hope Probe successfully entered Mars’ orbit at 19:42 on 9 February, 2021, completing one of the most complex and intricate stages of its mission, after a 493 million kilometre, 7-month journey through space.
ALSO READ:
Since its arrival, the spacecraft has circled the Red Planet over 170 times, at a rate of one cycle every 55 hours.
So far, it has gathered over 300GB of unique Martian observations to be shared with global science community.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wishes success for FIFA Club World Cup UAE.
UAE17 hours ago
Hope Probe has circled the Red Planet over 170 times.
UAE19 hours ago
Duterte reiterates his country's solidarity in maintaining UAE's security and territorial integrity
UAE21 hours ago
It covered Al Saja’a and the industrial areas, Al Nahda and Al Taawun areas
UAE22 hours ago
Physicians from Israeli medical centre to set up centre for disaster medicine in Abu Dhabi.
UAE22 hours ago
Installations of brass spires' Kalashas' will be completed by Wednesday, say temple authorities
UAE23 hours ago
Wife, unborn child were killed instantly when the explosive-laden vehicle they were travelling in exploded
UAE1 day ago