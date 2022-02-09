Watch: Sheikh Mohammed congratulates UAE on anniversary of Hope Probe's entry into Mars' orbit

Dubai Ruler congratulated the Emirates Mars Mission team

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Emirates Mars Mission team on the first anniversary of the Hope Probe’s successful entry to Mars.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted, “One year ago today, a group of young Emiratis broke imaginary limits that we cannot compete with the world in space.”

He added,” One year ago today, the Hope Probe reached Mars. It was the first time Arabs have reached the Red Planet, taking the aspirations of our people to new horizons.”

On February 9, 2021, the UAE made history when the Hope Probe successfully entered Mars’ orbit at 19:42 on 9 February, 2021, completing one of the most complex and intricate stages of its mission, after a 493 million kilometre, 7-month journey through space.

Since its arrival, the spacecraft has circled the Red Planet over 170 times, at a rate of one cycle every 55 hours.

So far, it has gathered over 300GB of unique Martian observations to be shared with global science community.