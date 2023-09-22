iPhone 15 in UAE: Apple store opens in Dubai Mall to customers waiting in long queue for hours

In an attempt to get their hands on the coveted smartphone, residents have been heading to the biggest Apple store in the country

Neeraj Murali by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 7:52 AM Last updated: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 8:29 AM

The much-awaited Apple iPhone 15 series is ready to roll out in the country today. Dubai Mall had an electrifying energy as thousands of iPhone enthusiasts arrived early morning on Friday to collect their reserved gadgets.

The first few lucky customers were able to lay their hands on the brand new iPhone 15. The Apple enthusiasts, who have been waiting in the queue for hours, were allowed inside the store in a staggered entry process to avoid over crowding.

Many had reserved their iPhones in advance to be among the first to experience the latest technological marvel from Apple's online store.

In an attempt to get their hands on the coveted smartphone, residents have been queuing up at the Dubai Mall, at the biggest Apple store in the country. Dubai Mall authorities made extensive arrangements to ensure the safety and security of the crowd. Security personnel were deployed to manage the queues.

The accumulating crowd has been organised into long queues that snake down from the second floor to the ground floor of the mall. Take a look at some images and videos from the mall:

First customers walk in as store opens:

ALSO READ: