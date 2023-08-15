Watch: RAK Ruler meets World Cup winner Andres Iniesta

The authority urged motorists to drive with caution in a new campaign launched till September 1
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Tuesday received the Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta and his family.
Sheikh Saud welcomed the four-time Champions League winner and his family to celebrate the Spaniard's successful transfer to Emirates Club in Ras Al Khaimah.
In the presence of Youssef Al Batran, Chairman of Emirates Club, Sheikh Saud warmly welcomed the renowned former Spanish national team and Barcelona player, along with his family.
They engaged in cordial conversations covering the player's remarkable sports career and numerous achievements in both Europe and Japan.
The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah wished Iniesta success with Emirates Club and in continuing his inspiring professional career, which is contributing to the advancement of sports and, in particular, football in the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah.
Sheikh Saud stressed the important role that successful professional sportsmen and women can play in developing sports in the emirate, including by inspiring younger generations.
Expressing his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Saud for the warm hospitality and gracious welcome extended to him, Iniesta spoke of his delight at joining the club and his eagerness to contribute to its progress.
Iniesta also spoke of his desire to help the team perform well and praised the emirate's family friendly attributes, which he said was important to the continuation of his professional career.
