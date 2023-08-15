UAE: Abu Dhabi all set to host International Basketball Week

We are proud of the strategic partnerships with global organisations including the UFC, NBA, F1, and more, says top government official

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 6:35 PM

Abu Dhabi has been consistently demonstrating its commitment to hosting and organising world-class sporting events, solidifying its status as a leading global destination for elite sports, a top government official said.

And from this Thursday to Sunday, Abu Dhabi is set to host International Basketball Week (IBW) featuring six top teams in action ahead of the upcoming FIBA World Cup. The USA Basketball Showcase will feature the men’s national teams from the US, Greece and Germany in action for the first time at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Also, Lebanon, Egypt and Mexico will face off against each other.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi), underlined that the emirate continues to attract a diverse range of prestigious events and renowned sports brands.

“We are proud of the strategic partnerships Abu Dhabi has with global organisations including the UFC, NBA, F1, and more. The DCT – Abu Dhabi is committed to the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 goals to foster active, healthy communities, while our partnership with NBA is underpinned by a shared mission to grow the sport of basketball. So, hosting IBW and USA Basketball Showcase is a natural fit for Abu Dhabi. We are looking forward to an exciting week on and off the court from August 17 to 20,” Al Geziry told Khaleej Times in an interview.

There is huge excitement among basketball fans as the US team will be competing in the region for the first time.

“The continuous support and overwhelming response we receive from the fans is the driving force behind our efforts. Their enthusiasm and encouragement are what inspire us to constantly strive for excellence and continue bringing major events to Abu Dhabi.”

Al Geziry said that the IBW and USA Basketball Showcase align with the wider tourism strategy at DCT – Abu Dhabi to continue growing the emirate as a global destination with a diverse mix of cultural, entertainment, lifestyle, and sports offerings.

“We have seen how sport can be a great driver of tourism. We know basketball has a huge following in this region. So, we’re expecting great interest from UAE and GCC-based fans. IBW and USA Basketball Showcase will provide an unparalleled opportunity to see some of the leading basketball teams in one location as they finalise preparations for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup. So, there will be great appeal among basketball fans across the wider region.”

The FIBA World Cup is scheduled to take place across Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines from August 25 to September 10.

“The teams participating in the IBW will also compete in the World Cup. This alignment creates a perfect prelude to the prestigious global event and serves as an additional reason for fans to gather in Abu Dhabi. The timing of these events will undoubtedly provide a boost to Abu Dhabi’s tourism. Abu Dhabi’s and Yas Island’s leisure and hotel offerings complement IBW and this is a great opportunity to further elevate Abu Dhabi’s reputation within the global tourism landscape,” Al Geziry said and underlined that hosting such a high-profile event will enhance Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a premier sports and leisure destination too.

“It showcases the city’s capability to accommodate world-class sporting competitions, teams, and organisations at any time of year, reinforcing its image as a hub for international events.”

More visitors, positive impact

Al Geziry pointed out that the IBW can significantly contribute to Abu Dhabi’s sports ecosystem.

“It will raise awareness about basketball’s popularity and inspire active engagement. Hosting the event will attract global basketball enthusiasts, boost the local economy and has the potential to drive sports infrastructure investments. The community’s enthusiasm for basketball will grow, helping increase participation in the sport locally.”

He highlighted that IBW gives additional exposure to national basketball associations of the countries participating and there is potential to explore partnerships with schools or local sports clubs.

“The positive impact of the IBW extends beyond basketball and has the potential to enhance other sports as well as improve the overall sports ecosystem. By hosting a prestigious international event like the IBW, Abu Dhabi will gain recognition as a sports destination, attracting attention from athletes, sponsors, and spectators from around the world. This increased exposure and influx of visitors will not only benefit basketball but also create a ripple effect across various sports in the region,” he said and noted that enhancing the sports ecosystem in Abu Dhabi creates further opportunities for investment and infrastructure in line with the emirate’s goal to foster increased physical activity.

Al Geziry said that Abu Dhabi is all set to welcome fans from all over the world, which will create a vibrant and diverse atmosphere, further highlighting Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a global sports destination and fostering a sense of excitement and celebration, adding to the overall appeal of the event.

Tickets for the games are available at Etihadarena.ae or Ticketmaster.ae.

