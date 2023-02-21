Watch LIVE: UAE astronaut to land in Florida for historic 6-month space mission

Sultan Al Neyadi will take off for International Space Station on February 26

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi (L), Mission Specialist, Primary Crew, Crew-6, heading to the Kennedy Space Center, 5 days before the launch of the mission. Photo: Nasa

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 9:00 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 9:22 PM

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is one step closer to creating history. He will arrive at the Kennedy Space Centre, Florida, tonight along with his crew – 6 colleagues.

Al Neyadi will take off on February 26 in what will be the Arab world's first long-duration space mission.

Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen, commander; Woody Hoburg, pilot; and mission specialists astronaut Al Neyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will land at Kennedy’s Launch and Landing Facility at 9.30pm UAE time.

"Upon arrival, they will be greeted by Nasa leaders before conducting a brief interview with media," Nasa said in a blog post.

You can watch them arrive at the space centre here from 9.30pm:

Bowen, Hoburg, Al Neyadi, and Fedyaev are slated to lift off from Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39A aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour carried by a Falcon 9 rocket.

Al Neyadi will spend 180 days on the International Space Station and conduct several experiments.

Photo: MBR Space Centre

ALSO READ: