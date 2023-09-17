Watch LIVE as astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi returns to UAE tomorrow; here's how

The 42-year-old astronaut spent about 4,400 hours in space and returned to Earth on September 4 in a SpaceX Dragon capsule

Photo: AFP

From royals to ministers, top officials, students, businessmen, and residents, an excited nation awaits the return of its Emirati hero who journeyed from the desert to space. Sultan AlNeyadi will return to the UAE tomorrow, Monday, September 18, after successfully completing the longest Arab space mission.

For six months, he raised the UAE flag high and proud aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and even stepped out of the orbital outpost for seven hours to become the first Arab spacewalker.

Dubbed #SultanHomecoming, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) will stream AlNeyadi’s return to the UAE live from 5.30pm.

A Khaleej Times team will be on the ground to give a blow-by-blow account of his triumphant homecoming on its digital and social media platforms.

The astronaut, who has maintained multiple times that he is ready for his next mission, will advocate all things science back on Earth. With outreach programmes and talks, he will inspire the next generation of space travellers and scientists.

Taking to platform X, UAE’s first astronaut, Hazzaa AlMansoori — who is the Astronauts Office Manager at the MBRSC — revealed that AlNeyadi will share his unique experience with different entities such as schools and universities.

The aim is to promote science, share knowledge, and inspire future generations, he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Hanan AlSuwaidi, who was AlNeyadi’s flight surgeon, shared the “good news” that the astronaut has undergone a rehabilitation programme. His health has improved by the hour, she added. “We will see you soon in the UAE.”

