Watch: 'Life back to normal in UAE' after heavy rains, says Ministry of Interior

98% of affected roads are now fully functional

By Web Desk Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 1:01 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 3:40 PM

A senior Ministry of Interior official on Tuesday noted that "normal daily life has been restored" in the UAE.

In a video, Brigadier General Dr. Ali Salem Al Tunaiji added that traffic is also "fully back to normal on all roads in affected areas across the UAE".

Last week, heavy rains left several emirates in the country flooded, with hundreds of residents stranded and dealing with substantial damage to homes, vehicles and other property. Seven Asian expats lost their lives, including five Pakistanis.

Al Tunaiji commended the coordinated efforts of both government and private institutions in the community, together with civilian volunteers, that has brought about the current stability. The top priority was protecting lives, he explained, in addition to opening roads and conducting preventive evacuations.

Offering statistics, Al Tunaiji confirmed that 98 per cent of damaged roads are now fully functional. As many as 30,318 reports were handled by government security sectors since July 27, while 4,816 personnel took part in rescue and evacuation operations with 1,198 vehicles and patrols.

The official reassured that all relevant teams are up to the task of restoring conditions back to normal and are working with high efficiency towards the same.

ALSO READ: