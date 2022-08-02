Rains in UAE: Residents begin to submit insurance claims after floods

Most individual claims are related to motor insurance

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 11:35 AM Last updated: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 11:39 AM

The UAE residents and businesses have started submitting their insurance claims following the massive rains that battered the country’s northern and eastern parts last week.

Industry executives expect most of the individual insurance claims will be related to vehicles as thousands of vehicles were damaged and swept away in the floods and total claims are “serious.”

The UAE recorded the highest rainfall in 27 years last week, resulting in flooding in different areas of Fujairah, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. In total, seven people died, including five Pakistanis nationals, and many were displaced.

Anas Mistareehi, chief operating officer, Al Wathba National Insurance Co. (AWNIC), said claims notifications have started flowing to the insurance companies who have cars insured against risks, mainly from the Northern Emirates where the rains were seriously heavy.

“The claims department started to be notified by corporates having operations in a couple of sectors including properties, projects, heavy equipment etc. When it comes to individual claims flow, we are expecting them to be mainly motor insurance related as homeowners insurance policy count is too low in the Northern Emirates compared to others,” said Mistareehi.

Insurance industry executives say that only comprehensive motor policies cover rain damages.

Hitesh Motwani, chief marketing officer at insurancemarket.ae, says insurance firms have started receiving claims due to the rains.

“The volumes of water damage claims are on a rise. We have a few more clients who have informed us of the damage and are waiting to sort the report out with the authorities to officially submit the claims.”

Motwani revealed that the majority are motor claims only. “We haven't been notified of many home insurance claims yet. However, once all rescue operations are completed and things get better, we are expecting some home claims to be reported as well,” he said.

Claims are serious

Last week, the UAE formed a committee to assess damages after heavy rains across the country’s northern and eastern emirates. The committee has been asked to submit a detailed report on the damage and start taking steps to protect the property and assets of the residents.

Senior officials from Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah also inspected the rain-hit areas to ascertain damages and guide relief efforts.

Anas Mistareehi said that based on the notified claims so far, it seems that the total claims are serious and vary across all types of businesses and covers.

He advised both corporates as well as individuals in the UAE to obtain sufficient insurance coverage, especially given the recent climate changes.