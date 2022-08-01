UAE floods: Sharjah reopens passenger transport services to Fujairah and Kalba

Public transportation will be available to passenger’s final destination - be it home, place of work or tourist spot
Passenger transport services to Fujairah and Kalba has been restored after it was discontinued on July 28 due to incessant rain and flooding in the UAE.
Sharjah's Road and Transport Authority on Thursday had temporarily suspended passenger transport service to the eastern regions.
As the water receded, authorities on Monday (August 1) announced the resumption of passenger transport to Fujairah and Kalba via intercity buses - 611 line (Sharjah-Fujairah-Kalba) after reopening the roads leading to these mentioned roads.
However, service up to Khorfakkan via the 116 Sharjah-Fujairah-Khorfakkan line will remain suspended until further notice.
A key road in Fujairah was also reopened after it was closed for two days. The Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday the reopening of the Fujairah-Qidfa Ring Road.
The main road heading to the Al Quraiyyah area, which was closed at the same time as the former, remains closed on both directions.
ALSO READ:
Last week the UAE saw heavy rain and flooding in several regions, and the country witnessed record-breaking rainfall. In the Northern and Eastern emirates of the country, incessant rains wreaked havoc on infrastructure, leaving residents stranded and properties damaged.
Fujairah has been one of the most impacted after receiving the highest amount of rainfall the country has seen in 27 years.
Public transportation will be available to passenger’s final destination - be it home, place of work or tourist spot
Avoid any violation and ride your scooter safely to ensure your safety and that of others, authority says
Here, we chronicle the country’s successes in operating or testing autonomous vehicles
The process is a prelude for the launch of the actual driverless taxi and e-hail services by 2023
Authorities have launched an awareness campaign on traffic safety rules
The development is taking place in Al Quoz, Nad Al Sheba, Al Barsha
This ensures a smooth flow of tidal currents along the sides of the port and preserves the coral reefs
Police say most car blazes result from drivers neglecting safety and preventive measures