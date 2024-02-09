Watch: Images taken from space show different stages of Abu Dhabi's Terminal A

First-year student explains how tough it is to get into the institution due to its 'strong reputation and high standards'
Images taken from space show stunning images of the Abu Dhabi International Airport's new Terminal A.
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre shared a video taken from the KhalifaSat satellite from space which shows the different stages of work on Terminal A at the Airport.
The state-of-the-art Terminal A ranks among the largest airport terminals in the world. It can host 45 million passengers annually and accommodate 79 aircraft at any given time, thereby strengthening the aviation sector’s contribution to Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.
Watch the video below:
The Abu Dhabi International Airport was officially renamed Zayed International Airport on Friday.
