Watch: Helicopter lands on road to airlift injured person in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 7:34 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 7:38 PM

The National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard (NSRC) airlifted a person who had been severely injured in a road accident. The evacuation was carried out in Ghiyathi city, Abu Dhabi.

The National Guard put up a video on Instagram showing the helicopter land in the middle of an empty road as a member of the Abu Dhabi Police directs it.

The rescue team evacuated the patient and took the person to Zayed City Hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Last month, two people who were involved in a car crash in the desert of Al Ain City were evacuated.

The authorities on Sunday said that the search and rescue team coordinated with the Abu Dhabi Police and conducted the medical evacuation mission successfully. The two suffered minor injuries and were airlifted by helicopter from the accident site to Twam Hospital to receive necessary treatment.

On Saturday, two Asian men were rescued after they had gone missing at sea. The NSRC and Coast Guard Group/3rd Squadron, in coordination with the Air Wing of the Ministry of Interior, carried out the search and rescue mission.

The two Asian men in their 30s, had gone missing at sea after their boat sank due to fluctuating weather conditions. Despite the adverse conditions, the team were able to locate the two men and rescue them.

ALSO READ: