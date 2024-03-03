Watch: Dubai intersection to turn green with new beautification project

Published: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 12:17 PM

The intersection at Al Meydan and Al Khail Street has been cultivated with grass, flowers and Chorisia trees as part of Dubai’s city beautification project. Covering an area of over 300,00 square metres, this project has been inspired by the patterns of horse hoof prints.

The intersection has been turned into a unique artwork that combines elements of nature with specially chosen ornamental plants. To further improve the aesthetic appeal of the city, Dubai Municipality (DM) has enriched the landscape by planting diverse evergreen tree species.

It is the first time that Chorisia trees are being planted in the emirate. This tree, belonging to the mallow family, features a broad, swollen stem that serves as a water reservoir. It also features large pink-red flowers. Its beauty has made it a popular choice to be planted along roads across the world.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality stated that increasing green spaces in Dubai is integral to DM’s strategies to promote environmental sustainability in the emirate. These efforts are expected to enhance Dubai’s attractiveness and aesthetic appeal while ensuring the highest standards of living for its residents.

Watch the video here:

Saving water

This project also includes state-of-the-art technologies put in place by DM to implement sustainable irrigation systems and water drainage. Some of these are fully automated irrigation mechanisms that eliminate the need for human intervention. Also, innovative wind-resistant spraying techniques have been integrated, resulting in a water-saving of around 30 per cent.

The implementation of sustainable groundwater and rainwater drainage systems by the municipality has proven effective, particularly during the recent rainfall. In addition to that, a pumping station with a capacity of over 280 cubic metres per hour has also been established, along with a tank with a capacity of 1,000 cubic metres. As part of beautification efforts at the intersection, DM has also installed multi-colour linear lighting systems.

“Dubai Municipality prioritizes the development of agricultural beautification projects with a primary goal of enhancing the ever-renewing vitality of Dubai according to integrated world-class standards, in addition to fostering sustainability in Dubai by actively implementing innovative irrigation technologies that rely on fully recycled water,” said Al Hajri.

In 2023, the Municipality successfully planted over 185,000 trees, fulfilling the complete objectives of the Green Dubai initiative. This led to the addition of 234 hectares to the green area in Dubai. It further underscores DM’s commitment to afforestation, demonstrating a dedication to expanding vegetation and improving the per capita allocation of green spaces.

