Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up with video of Shah Rukh Khan paying tribute to UAE

Indian star features in brand campaign launch for Burjeel Holdings

KT photo/video by Shihab

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 8:47 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 8:54 PM

A month ahead of his birthday, Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan beamed from the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, on Wednesday evening.

The video marked the launch of an integrated brand campaign by Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare service providers in the UAE. Khan is the face of the group that owns 39 hospitals and medical centres under the Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, and Tajmeel brands in the UAE and Oman.

The campaign launch event highlighted Khan’s strong connection to the UAE. Over the past few years, the Burj Khalifa has been lighting up in honour of the actor’s birthday.

The campaign, ‘We Are Committed To Your Care’, is set to appear region-wide on multiple platforms. It features the Abu Dhabi-headquartered healthcare group’s success story.

At 8.20pm, the world’s tallest screen featured the campaign video in which the actor narrates the story of the healthcare group. It begins with Khan’s tribute to the UAE’s heroic martyrs at the national and cultural landmark of Wahat Al Karama. The 70-second video also showcases the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the group's flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City.

“Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Wahat Al Karama depict the essence of the UAE and reflect Abu Dhabi’s growth into a global hub. The video draws parallels between the ideals that inspired these landmarks and Burjeel Holdings’ ethos of serving the community,” said Prashant Issar, director of the campaign video.

Issar had also directed the Dubai Tourism campaign featuring Khan.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said: “We are proud to launch the campaign with superstar Shah Rukh Khan that epitomises the values we cherish. It symbolizes Burjeel Holdings’ ambition to become a global leader in healthcare based out of a country that has inspired the world with its fascinating growth story.”