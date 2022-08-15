Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up with tricolour for Indian Independence Day

Some started to line up as early as 6.30am to celebrate at the Embassy
The world's tallest building once again lit up with the Indian flag on Monday, August 15, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence.
Celebrating crowds welcomed the sight of the tricolour on the iconic Dubai landmark. A video shows the crowd cheering as a waving Indian flag appears on the Burj Khalifa.
Hundreds of people turned out dressed in tricolours and carrying the Indian flag to celebrate Independence Day at the consulate in Dubai on Monday morning, with some starting to line up as early as 6.30am.
ALSO READ:
Some started to line up as early as 6.30am to celebrate at the Embassy
Airlines have issued an advisory informing flyers
Ambassador of India to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir led the celebrations by hoisting the Indian tricolour national flag at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi
The 38-year-old Master Sri has conducted over 50 live events worldwide, over 100 online events
Khaleej Times has put together a list of activities for you to enjoy the last few days of summer vacation with your children
Residents have already started receiving upgraded Emirates IDs that boast a host of advanced features
Temperatures in the country will be as high as 46ºC today
President and Vice-President wish speedy recovery to the injured