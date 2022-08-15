Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up with tricolour for Indian Independence Day

This is the 75th anniversary of the occasion

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 9:28 PM

The world's tallest building once again lit up with the Indian flag on Monday, August 15, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence.

Celebrating crowds welcomed the sight of the tricolour on the iconic Dubai landmark. A video shows the crowd cheering as a waving Indian flag appears on the Burj Khalifa.

Hundreds of people turned out dressed in tricolours and carrying the Indian flag to celebrate Independence Day at the consulate in Dubai on Monday morning, with some starting to line up as early as 6.30am.

