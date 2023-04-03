'We like to serve them like they serve our communities': UAE volunteers feed over 1,200 labourers daily

Before Iftar, the imam of the mosque comes out and stands with the people, doing duas (prayers)

The time was just past 5pm when Khaleej Times arrived at the Handalath Bin Abi Umar mosque in the Jebel Ali industrial area. A team of 15 volunteers, including men, women and children of various ages, wearing volunteer vests were busy serving the day’s crowd.

Plastic sheets were being laid out as men from neighbouring labour camps trickled in for Iftar. The volunteers have been briefed about their roles and told "Our aim is to serve them like they serve our communities."

Women dressed in abayas and hijabs, as well as children, slowly made their way across the line handing out water, laban, oranges and dates. Another group of volunteers stood inside a truck sorting food, that had been sent, into separate piles. The men sat cross-legged on the ground and waited, like they would in their homes, to be served. The last items to be handed out were the samosas and biryani – all catered from a local public kitchen.

The brain behind the initiative, British expat Siama Qadar, ran from group to group to make sure that the distribution was being done in an orderly manner. In one corner, Charlene and Aulfat Khan stood by the van carefully counting out the laban and water bottles as they went out.

Many of the volunteers have been with Siama for several years. Relocation expert Charlene is one of them. “I come here every day,” she said. “These labourers have become like a family to me. Watching them enjoy their Iftar and eating their meal gives me a lot of satisfaction.” Some of them are young children whose parents have also volunteered.

As the men kept pouring in, carpets were laid out in the sand and more plastic sheets put out. Every day, the group feeds at least 1,200 people. “Yesterday was especially busy and we had only 6 volunteers,” said Siama.

“Every day is different at the camp. When there are too many people, we have to open out the biryani packets and serve it in a platter so that people can share, and everyone gets to eat.”

Before Iftar, the imam of the mosque comes out and stands with the people, doing duas (prayers). Several of the volunteers and diners join in. “It is a beautiful tradition,” said Charlene. “Several of those who come are non-Muslims but they also choose to join the prayers.”

When she first moved to the UAE, property developer Siama started distributing Iftar kits from the trunk of her car to those who needed it in International City. “Soon there were a lot of people doing it in the area so I moved to Al Quoz,” she said. “But Al Quoz was also getting enough help so I came to Jebel Ali and started asking if there was any place that needed help.”

That is when she met the imam of Handalath Bin Abi Umar masjid. “There were two other mosques in the area and both were getting help but this one was not getting any kind of support,” she said. This was over 9 years ago. Since then, every Ramadan, without fail Siama has turned up at the masjid everyday with some volunteers and food packs.

“I wanted to make sure the men were served like how they would be served at home,” she said. She also worked with a local caterer to make sure the food was of good quality. “I did taste tests and agreed upon the kind of ingredients to be used,” she said. “When we were starting 9 years ago, his was a small kitchen for whom ours was the first big order. Today he serves 15 other clients like us. So this initiative has also helped his business to grow.”

In addition to the Ramadan Iftar, Siama’s organisation 'Merciful Hands' also conducts a number of other activities including toy distribution, helping female prison inmates and providing furniture to whoever needs it.

