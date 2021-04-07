Visit Dubai's Global Village, win Dh50,000 and more

Both Indian expats are from the state of Punjab
Dubai's Global Village has announced a partnership with Etihad Airways that will give guests the chance to travel the world.
Starting Sunday, April 4, the Etihad Baggage Claim Challenge will invite guests to guess the five-digit combination code of a large locked travel trunk located at the park. Inside the trunk the winner will find one million Etihad Guest Miles, Dh25,000 cash for the winner to spend on their adventures, and a Dh25,000 Global Village shopping spree for a new wardrobe and everything else the lucky winner will need for the trip.
Khadija Khalifa, Senior Director - Commercial & Sponsorship, Global Village, said: "Partnerships allow us to develop creative ideas, explore innovative concepts, and launch new projects that deliver value for our partners, and excitement for our guests. We are delighted to be collaborating with Etihad Airways, a leading global brand that shares our spirit of adventure and our love of discovery. The Etihad Baggage Claim Challenge is a great example of the unique experiences we offer our guests and is just one of the many wonders to enjoy at Global Village in the last weeks of our Silver Jubilee Season."
Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing and Sponsorships, Etihad Airways, added: "This partnership is the perfect way for us to engage with travellers and exactly the kind of creative endeavour that Etihad loves. As a brand we are committed to offering exceptional guest experience and we are thrilled to find a like-minded partner in Global Village. The winner will be able to choose from a world of destinations and we look forward to welcoming the lucky guest on board."
Each Global Village entry ticket gives guests one chance to guess the combination and win the prize. Every few days a number will be released via different channels until a winner cracks the code. Each digit will be released on a different channel including the Etihad Guest newsletter, through push notification from the Global Village mobile app, on the Global Village Instagram channel and on Arabian Radio Network stations. Challengers are encouraged to register and follow all the different channels to increase their chance of winning.
