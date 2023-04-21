UAE's DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA region 2022

Two lucky parents have been blessed with a baby girl each – one in Abu Dhabi, and another in Ajman
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) won the LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA region 2022 in the category ‘Learning Champion – Public Sector UAE’. The award recognises DEWA’s success in providing all employees with the right skills to meet employment needs, according to the newest and best global standards.
“We are committed to harnessing all capabilities to train and unleash human potential to enable them to keep pace with developments and to improve government work in Dubai." said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.
"We also take the initiative to ensure continuous development, refine employee skills and promote values of positivity and a culture of innovation and continuous learning. DEWA has developed an integrated policy for knowledge management to determine investment priorities and encourage creative abilities. We aim to be a self-learning organisation and establish a knowledge environment according to best practices and international standards,” he said.
The LinkedIn Learning platform is a strategic partner that enhances DEWA’s leadership and excellence and consolidates its efforts to encourage employees to participate in self-learning programmes and courses that enrich their knowledge and enhance their capabilities in various fields.
Between 2017 and 2022, the number of completed courses reached 110,086, and the number of hours viewed reached 132,680. DEWA provides several internal platforms to transfer and localise knowledge, including 6 Knowledge Centres, DEWA Smart Library, Ma’Rifa (knowledge) collaboration platform, Share an Hour initiative, Knowledge Day, and Knowledge Day Community of Practice (CoP). — WAM
