UAE’s cultural life is distinguished by sustainability, diversity, says minister

Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote speech at Culture Summit Abu Dhabi. — Supplied photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 9:44 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 10:27 PM

Sustainability, diversity and dialogue are the pillars of culture in the UAE that boosts growth, opportunity and creativity, a UAE minister has said.

In her keynote speech at the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi on Monday, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said in the UAE, a creative person is appreciated, regardless of his or her nationality, religion or background.

“We are determined to make our cultural sector an outlet of choice for creators from all over the world, so that they may express their ideas, and to make our museums and cultural forums platforms for dialogue and discussion through art,” she said.

The minister noted that the UAE has, at both the local and federal level, developed a comprehensive administrative system for the cultural sector, through which the message of sustainability, diversity and dialogue is conveyed.

“These also include laws and legislations, the development of operational regulations, and the establishment of key infrastructure to develop the cultural environment in which creators of different nationalities and creative paths work together and have an opportunity to thrive,” she said.

“These factors have helped transform the UAE, over the past years, into a destination of choice for thinkers and creators in the literary and artistic fields. This has led the UAE to place fifth globally in attracting talent in this category, according to a report by the Global Talent Competitiveness Index issued by "INSEAD".”

The minister pointed out that the launch of the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, is perhaps the biggest example of the strategic direction the UAE has adopted in to achieve this goal.

“This strategy is the first of its kind in the Arab world to support and promote the CCI sector to be among the ten most important economic industries in the country. This will eventually work to increase the contribution of cultural and creative industries to reach 5 per cent of the national GDP,” said Al Kaabi.

She noted that the UAE continues to update its laws in accordance with the latest international practices to suit the needs of the cultural and creative sector, including the Copyright Law.

“We have strengthened the protection mechanisms for intellectual works and creative production, including works in the digital sector, such as programming and smart applications,” said Al Kaabi.

“We have also worked on developing the cultural infrastructure, providing resources, along with building cultural assets to spread cultural awareness in the country and to make culture more accessible to a wider segment of society. The idea is to integrate creative practices into their daily lives.”

The UAE has also successfully had three cities listed within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. Dubai is the City of Design; Sharjah is the city of Crafts and Folklore; and Abu Dhabi is the city of Music. These titles contribute to strengthening the UAE's position on the global cultural and creativity map.

