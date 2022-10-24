No photography allowed: Abu Dhabi Police announce exercise, issue advisory to residents

The document will be provided as an e-certificate and a physical one
The Abu Dhabi Police have alerted residents about the field exercises that will be conducted in the emirate tomorrow.
In a social media post, Abu Dhabi Police said that it would carry out an exercise tomorrow, October 25, 2022, in the Mussafeh area to gauge the readiness and enhance the responsiveness of the force.
The authority urged residents and the general public to stay away and not to approach the area. Residents have been asked to refrain from taking photographs of the exercise for the sake of public safety.
