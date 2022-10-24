UAE President Sheikh Mohamed shares Diwali wishes in Hindi

The document will be provided as an e-certificate and a physical one
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has wished peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone in the Emirates and around the world celebrating Diwali, the Indian festival of light.
Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed posted his wishes in three languages: Arabic, Hindi and English.
Earlier today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had congratulated all those who celebrate Diwali “on the behalf of the people of the UAE”.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also posted his message in Hindi, “wishing the friendly people of India a very prosperous Diwali”.
The UAE marked the festival of lights with fireworks, bazaars and special offers. Till November 6, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premiere leisure and entertainment hub, will be hosting a range of activities, ensuring memorable experiences for community members. Dubai hosted live entertainment and contests to win gold.
ALSO READ:
The document will be provided as an e-certificate and a physical one
The event was attended by senior officials of the local government, diplomats and businesspeople
This is the first year since the majority of the Covid-19 restrictions in the country have been lifted, with families resuming gatherings in full swing
The campaign also allocated special vaccination teams to provide vaccines to more than 597,000 Afghan children in 22 refugee camps
The meeting reviewed important means and strategies to tackle forgery, including the recycling of counterfeit goods
The draw has crowned over 29 millionaires and given away more than Dh300 million in prize money so far
The investment will focus on medium-sized companies in the region, and the firm plans to deploy its first fund across 10 to 12 companies
Mosques across Dubai will host the congregational prayer, called Kusoof, on Tuesday