UAE President Sheikh Mohamed shares Diwali wishes in Hindi

The Emirates marked the festival of lights with fireworks, bazaars and special offers and hosted a range of activities, ensuring memorable experiences for community members

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 6:56 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has wished peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone in the Emirates and around the world celebrating Diwali, the Indian festival of light.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed posted his wishes in three languages: Arabic, Hindi and English.

Earlier today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had congratulated all those who celebrate Diwali “on the behalf of the people of the UAE”.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also posted his message in Hindi, “wishing the friendly people of India a very prosperous Diwali”.

The UAE marked the festival of lights with fireworks, bazaars and special offers. Till November 6, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premiere leisure and entertainment hub, will be hosting a range of activities, ensuring memorable experiences for community members. Dubai hosted live entertainment and contests to win gold.

