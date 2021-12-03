UAE weather: Lowest temperature recorded is 9.2°C

Seas will be slight to moderate throughout the day

File photo

By Web Report Published: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 8:47 AM Last updated: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 11:25 AM

The lowest temperature recorded in the UAE on Friday morning was 9.2°C at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather across the country will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some areas. There will also be chance of rainy clouds formation associated with fresh winds at times from 11am until 4pm.

Temperatures will reach 29°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai today.

Seas will be slight to moderate throughout the day and get rough in the night.