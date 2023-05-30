UAE weather: Gradual rise in temperatures, mercury to hit 47ºC on Tuesday

Speed reduction system activated in Abu Dhabi due to heavy fog in some areas

By Web Desk Published: Tue 30 May 2023, 6:29 AM

The UAE weather on Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), convective clouds might appear eastward by the afternoon.

The Met Department forecasts a gradual increase in the temperatures. Mercury is likely to hit 47ºC in Mezaira and 46ºC in Gasyoura, Razeen and Sweihan. In the capital, Abu Dhabi, the temperature will be around 44ºC and in Dubai, the temperature to hover around 42ºC.

The NCM predicts it will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation westward. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

UAE authorities warn residents and motorists of heavy fog in some parts of Abu Dhabi. NCM said thick fog engulfed the Al Dhafra region and key areas in the Abu Dhabi city, deteriorating horizontal visibility, which may drop even further over some coastal and internal Western areas until 08:00 Tuesday (May 30).

Speed reduction system has been activated on some key roads, according to Abu Dhabi Police social media posts. Motorists have been urged to follow the speed limits in the electronic broads and the traffic rules.