UAE: Two rescued by helicopter after landslide in Abu Dhabi

A site inspection was held after which authorities rescued the injured from the location

By Web Desk Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 9:32 AM

The National Search and Rescue Centre has carried out a medical evacuation after a landslide took place in Dafra, Abu Dhabi.

The rescue mission was conducted yesterday, December 30, for two people after Abu Dhabi police operations submitted a report.

A site inspection was held after which authorities rescued the injured from the location. The injured have now been transferred to Medina Zayed hospital.

