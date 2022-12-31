UAE: Two rescued by helicopter after landslide in Abu Dhabi

Local company came up with limited edition and laser-etched plane-tags with the flight's make, model, tail number and spec outline to keep alive aviation history
The National Search and Rescue Centre has carried out a medical evacuation after a landslide took place in Dafra, Abu Dhabi.
The rescue mission was conducted yesterday, December 30, for two people after Abu Dhabi police operations submitted a report.
A site inspection was held after which authorities rescued the injured from the location. The injured have now been transferred to Medina Zayed hospital.
ALSO READ:
Local company came up with limited edition and laser-etched plane-tags with the flight's make, model, tail number and spec outline to keep alive aviation history
Wearable devices are a breeding ground for pathogens, warn experts, with research indicating that hand hygiene practices are negated if these remain unsanitised
The machine-readable passport can only be extended for a period of 15-20 days in case of emergency
Prizes can be won in the form of cars and jewellery vouchers, as well as travel and dining vouchers
Next year, the airline will also commence flights to seven new destinations including Cagliari, Corfu, Gan, Krabi, Milan Bergamo, Pattaya and St Petersburg
The regulator recently released new anti-money laundering guidelines for insurance companies, and all firms must comply within a month
Several parts of the country have been lashed by moderate to heavy rainfall since Monday, with many emirates experiencing intense waterlogging
The initiative was first announced in July this year as a means of allowing nationals to start their own entrepreneurial journeys while retaining government jobs