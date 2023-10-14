UAE: Transformer catches fire at Fujairah power station

Police say there was no power outage, civil defence teams control the fire

File photo for illustrative purpose

by Web Desk Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 9:06 PM

An electrical transformer caught fire at a power station in Fujairah’s Qidfah area, the police said on Saturday.

On their social media handle, the Fujairah Police said the fire didn’t cause any power outage or any casualties.

The police added that the fire was being controlled by civil defence teams.