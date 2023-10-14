UAE: Transformer catches fire at Fujairah power station

Authority warns motorists of reduced visibility in the morning
An electrical transformer caught fire at a power station in Fujairah’s Qidfah area, the police said on Saturday.
On their social media handle, the Fujairah Police said the fire didn’t cause any power outage or any casualties.
The police added that the fire was being controlled by civil defence teams.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Authority warns motorists of reduced visibility in the morning
Savi cluster will lead to the development of smart and autonomous vehicles across three modes of transportation
They are among the players from 188 countries participating in the championship, which is part of prisoner rehabilitation and general welfare
Authorities confirmed the sighting of the carcass, which has been gradually approaching the shore
The authority alerted motorists to exercise caution
Named 'Compassion for Gaza', the drive welcomes the participation of charitable institutions, volunteer centres, the private sector, and all other communities across the country
Naila Kiani was just 350m away from the summit when her instincts told her another deadly avalanche could be coming — and she was right
The department’s launch will further advance SSMC’s position as a specialised hospital for oncological care