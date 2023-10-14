UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Transformer catches fire at Fujairah power station

Police say there was no power outage, civil defence teams control the fire

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
File photo for illustrative purpose
File photo for illustrative purpose
by

Web Desk

Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 9:06 PM

An electrical transformer caught fire at a power station in Fujairah’s Qidfah area, the police said on Saturday.

On their social media handle, the Fujairah Police said the fire didn’t cause any power outage or any casualties.

The police added that the fire was being controlled by civil defence teams.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Web Desk

More news from UAE