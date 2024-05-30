E-Paper

UAE: Traffic diversion on major road from June 2

Police urged motorists to adhere to instructions that will be put in place and to avoid congestion

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 7:49 PM

There will be a traffic diversion on a major road in Ajman, authorities announced on Thursday.

Ajman Police said that traffic will be diverted on Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street from Sunday, June 2.


The diversion will take place for motorists coming from Ajman Port and the city centre towards Sheikh Khalifa Interchange.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


See the map below:

Photo: Ajman Police/X
The diversion is part of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street development project to improve traffic movement.

Police urged motorists to adhere to traffic instructions that will be put in place during the diversion and to avoid congestion.

