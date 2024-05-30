UAE: Traffic diversion on major road from June 2

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 7:49 PM

There will be a traffic diversion on a major road in Ajman, authorities announced on Thursday.

Ajman Police said that traffic will be diverted on Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street from Sunday, June 2.

The diversion will take place for motorists coming from Ajman Port and the city centre towards Sheikh Khalifa Interchange.

See the map below:

Photo: Ajman Police/X