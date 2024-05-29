UAE: Police deny rumours of 50% traffic fine discount in Abu Dhabi

It is estimated that thousands of vehicles were damaged during the heaviest rainfall of the past 75 years
Traffic fines are not being slashed by 50 per cent in Abu Dhabi, the police clarified on Wednesday.
The Abu Dhabi Police denied social media rumours that claim a "50 per cent traffic fine discount" is being given out.
The only discount that is currently in place for the emirate's motorists is the initiative meant for those who settle their dues early.
Those who pay within 60 days from the date of the traffic violation can get a 35 per cent discount on penalties, the Abu Dhabi Police said.
If paid after 60 days and up to one year, the fine is slashed by 25 per cent, they added. (Click here for a guide on how to get traffic fine discounts in Abu Dhabi.)
"Ensure the accuracy of information before sharing them," the Abu Dhabi Police said, calling on residents to avoid spreading rumours. "Rely only on official media sources."
Sharing false information is a serious offence in the UAE, punishable by up to Dh200,000 fine and imprisonment.
