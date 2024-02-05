UAE to review impact of laws, ensure they apply to citizens, expats alike: Sheikh Mohammed

Carbon Monoxide is often difficult to detect because it’s colourless and odourless, and can kill people who inhale it unintentionally
The UAE will assess the impact of its laws on all segments of society, including investors, citizens, expatriates and special groups. The aim is to apply laws equally to one and all and review them if necessary.
The country’s Vice-President said the UAE is a global country and its laws are global. “Its transparency is well-established and enforcement of the rule of law will remain a major priority,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted on X.
This came as he chaired a UAE Cabinet meeting. The UAE has also launched a new platform to document all the laws, federal decrees, regulations and executive decisions rolled out since the country’s formation in 1971.
Available in in both Arabic and English, the public can access it for free. Specialists and experts can express their opinions on the laws in force and offer suggestions on legislations that are being prepared.
“The goal is to consolidate government transparency … and ensure that our legal and legislative environment is among the best in the world,” Sheikh Mohammed added.
