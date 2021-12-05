UAE to host world conference on creative economy

Renowned authors John Howkins and Malcolm Gladwell to speak at the event

Supplied

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sun 5 Dec 2021, 4:22 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Dec 2021, 4:58 PM

The UAE is all set to host the World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE 2021), announced Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth on Sunday.

The event will take place from December 7-9 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

it will be hosted under the theme ‘Inclusively Creative: Cultivating the Future. “WCCE 2021 brings together different stakeholders from the creative economy to help build on inclusive and human-first foundations,” said Al Kaabi.

Participants will include Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture; and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group; and Sheikha Mai Bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa,President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities.

Sheikha Al Zain Sabah Al Naser El Sabah, Chairperson and CEO of National Creative Industries Group KSCC and Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of UNESCO will also be speaking at the mega event.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs will discuss their vision on the importance of the creative economy and the support the government extends to for SME’s.

Renowned authors John Howkins and Malcolm Gladwell, and Glenn Lowry, director of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City will speak at WCCE 2021.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com