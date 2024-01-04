UAE: This expat has 200 voices, can mimic Morgan Freeman in Arabic

Supplied photos

If you are a UAE resident, chances are you have heard this expat's voice, either on TV or the radio. He can even mimic American actor Morgan Freeman — in Arabic!

Elie Iskandar, the man who can do over 200 voices, is a 37-year-old Lebanese native who now resides in Dubai.

He has taken the world by storm with his remarkable vocal abilities which began as a hobby and led to a thriving career. Elie's journey is nothing short of fascinating.

It all began when Elie was just 8 years old. His mother sent him to deliver food to their elderly neighbour, an 80-year-old lady with a deep voice. Startled by her voice, Elie rushed home to share his encounter with his mother. In a heartbeat, he mimicked the voice, and that was the moment he discovered his talent.

Being an only child, Elie found solace in spending hours in front of the television. He would mute his favourite cartoons and effortlessly mimic every character he saw. It was clear from a young age that he possessed a unique talent.

At the age of 16, Elie stumbled across MixFM on the radio and was instantly inspired. He decided to take a risk and them a message showcasing his voice impressions along with a note asking for their opinion – to his delight, they loved him!

Determined to pursue his passion, Elie's professional journey began at the age of 17. He landed his first freelance job when Nick Parker from the US discovered his YouTube channel. Elie had been practising and posting his voice impressions, and Parker saw potential in his talent.

"I did it for free for a while. I needed to practice and explore the depths of my voice, discovering my abilities. After that, I started getting booked," Elie shared with Khaleej Times.

Throughout his career, Elie has faced various challenges. One of the most demanding voices to mimic, he admits, is Morgan Freeman's. Which is why, one of his proudest accomplishments is being the Arabic voice for Morgan Freeman in his documentary series, 'Morgan Freeman's Through The Wormhole'.

Elie has now mastered the art of switching between voices effortlessly, often practising conversations between multiple characters.

Today, his voice can be heard everywhere – from advertisements for Talabat, Etisalat, Deliveroo, RTA, to Emaar – Elie's vocal versatility has become an integral part of our daily lives.

So, the next time you hear an ad on TV or the radio that catches your attention with its unique voices, you just might be listening to the talent of Elie Iskandar.

