UAE strongly condemns Texas school shooting

Country offers condolences to the US government and families of the victims

By Wam Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 12:29 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the shooting that occurred in a school in the US state of Texas, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries of innocent students and teachers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the US Government and people and to the families of the victims of the crime, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

ALSO READ: