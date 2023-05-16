UAE strongly condemns storming, vandalism of Kuwait embassy official's residence, Jordan embassy in Sudan

Still in its soft opening phase, the Côte d’Azur resort is divided into four parts representing four cities of Europe - Monaco, Nice, Cannes and St Tropez
The UAE strongly condemned the storming and vandalism of the residence of the head of the military office at the Embassy of the State of Kuwait and the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Khartoum, stressing the importance of protecting diplomatic buildings and residences of embassy employees according to the customs and charters that govern and regulate diplomatic work.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security in contravention of moral and human values and principles.
The Ministry underscored the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.
