UAE: Startups to get access to automated legal services

Hub71 partners with Clara, an operating system that digitises advice for new businesses

Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 1:31 PM

Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s unique global tech ecosystem, announced a partnership with Clara, a legal tech startup that offers automated legal services for startups.

The partnership will support Hub71-based startups and provide them access to Clara’s innovative digital platform, facilitating the complex legal processes involved in setting up, growing and exiting a startup.

Clara is an operating system that digitises and automates startup legal expertise. Clara, led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs from the legal and technology industries, educates and empowers founders to address many of the tasks currently performed by lawyers, including incorporating companies, drafting agreements, building cap tables, structuring data rooms and predictively educating founders on legal concepts.

This service will enable startup founders to take control of their legal function and significantly reduce legal fees.

According to the agreement, Hub71 will underwrite the costs of its startups who are incorporating their Abu Dhabi Global Market companies through Clara. The startups will be able to access preferential pricing for the platform’s wider suite of products.

Hashem Alkaabi, head of corporate services, Hub71, noted that legal tech has the power to positively impact startup functions and facilitate expensive, complex and time-consuming processes.

“Hub71’s range of programmes, incentives, and partnerships support startups at any stage, making it easier and more affordable for founders to relocate, setup, build and scale successful startups. Our partnership with Clara complements these efforts and will ensure our founders are equipped with the tools and knowledge to make informed legal decisions that can strengthen their success.”

Patrick Rogers, CEO and co-founder of Clara, pointed out that startups are looking for a new approach to help them overcome the pain and complexity of dealing with legal matters.

“We are thrilled to be announcing this partnership with Hub71. More than 50 per cent of Hub71 companies are already Clara customers and we look forward to continuing to support the growing roster of exciting startups who are choosing Hub71 as their launch pad.”

Hub71 is home to startups from 25 countries worldwide operating in 18 sectors, including artificial intelligence, big data, and analytics. Through its partnerships, Hub71 connects entrepreneurs with impact-driven investors and corporates and supports them with scaling their businesses and accessing global markets.

