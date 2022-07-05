Emirates Post Group, Hub71 partner to accelerate digital transformation in logistics sector

The partnership will focus on active collaborations with startups based at Hub71.

Emirates Post Group (EPG) and Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, have established a strategic partnership to provide tech startups in the Emirate with greater opportunities to collaborate with EPG and advance the logistics sector using next-generation technologies.

The partnership will focus on active collaborations with startups based at Hub71 and will facilitate meetings and introductions between EPG and founders who are driving smart businesses focused on increasing efficiency and productivity within the logistics industry. As part of the agreement, EPG will also provide mentorship for startup founders and support the development of Proof of Concepts (POCs). EPG-backed startups will also gain the ability to join Hub71’s vibrant community.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. It enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Hub71, said: “Abu Dhabi has established itself as a global innovation and logistics hub, supported an enabling business ecosystem and by robust partnerships. Hub71’s partnership with EPG will support the transformation of the logistics sector, offering startups the opportunity to collaborate with an industry leader and drive mutually beneficial commercial growth.”

Badr Al-Olama, Chairman of Emirates Post Group, commented: “Emirates Post Group and Hub71 share a common mission of developing and nurturing tech startups in the UAE. We recognise their vital role in fast-tracking the logistics sector’s transition to the digital world. This partnership is also a manifestation of both entities’ commitment to advance Abu Dhabi’s development by investing in business, innovation, and people. We look forward to participating in Hub71’s programmes whose goals are aligned with our purpose and values as an organisation.”

Emirates Post Group will also explore opportunities to participate in Hub71’s programmes, including The Outliers, which invites startups to solve challenges set by leading corporations and government partners, as well as EPG-tailored initiatives. Both organisations will foster knowledge-transfer platforms to upskill entrepreneurs operating at Hub71. — business@khaleejtimes.com