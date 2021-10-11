UAE: Social media campaign to raise awareness about Covid-19 toll on mental health

Abu Dhabi - The campaign coincided with World Mental Health Day, which is observed every year on October 10

A new social media campaign has been launched to raise awareness about Covid-19's toll on mental health and well-being, particularly among frontline workers, such as doctors, nurses and teachers.

The National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) rolled out the campaign on World Mental Health Day, which is observed annually on October 10.

The campaign includes pre-recorded interviews with directors of the medical, psychological and social treatment units and sectors in the centre.

The NRC has also introduced its followers to the services it offers in therapeutic care, mental healthcare and societal support, which help patients recover from drug addition by educating them about prevention and protection.

Dr Hamad Al Ghafri, director-general of NRC, said: “The mental health of an individual is the foundation of a person’s ability to go on and pursue life in a healthy manner, as it is the driving force that enables us to achieve our duties and accomplish our passions and interests, as well as giving us the will to face challenges.

"For this reason, we are keen to provide our support to help ensure our society not only has positive mental health, but is also protected from the risk of addiction.”

He added: “In the UAE – the country that stands at the forefront of global competitiveness reports on the levels of economy and prosperity – our wise leadership have provided great opportunities for citizens and residents to live healthy, wholesome lives.

"Our duty today is to, thus, continue our hard work in enhancing the mental health of our community, all while applying the latest findings of specialised scientific research from our centre and from around the world, in order to support the rehabilitation of addiction patients, and provide them a new lease of life.”

This year's theme for World Mental Health Day, as stipulated by the United Nations and World Health Organisation, was 'Mental healthcare for all: Let's make it a reality'. It aimed to showcase various countries' efforts to address mental health and encourage people to highlight their own stories to inspire others battling mental health problems.