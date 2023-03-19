UAE: Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament concludes, winners honoured

Ministry says the step was taken based on a request submitted by a number of companies
A three-month-long sporting event for workers and denizens of labour camps in the UAE that saw the participation of over 1,600 sports enthusiasts divided among 140 teams, concluded on a high note at the Sharjah National Park on Saturday.
The Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament, hosted by the Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA) in collaboration with Sharjah Sports Council and Reach Target, had 40 football teams, 35 cricket teams, 25 basketball teams, 20 volleyball teams and 20 hockey teams — all competing to bag trophies in the tournament. The winning teams were honoured with cash prizes and gifts amounting to Dh200,000.
The matches were held every Saturday at the sports fields of Sharjah National Park, opposite Sharjah International Airport, from 7am to 5.30pm.
Salem Youssef Al Qaseer, LSDA chairman, crowned the winners and congratulated the participants for their enthusiasm and a great turnout. Speaking to Khaleej Times, Al Qaseer said the event presented sports as a way of life for workers and as a means of entertainment that complemented the sports scene in Sharjah.
“By holding the tournament, we aimed at contributing to the sports boom in Sharjah with the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah,” said Al Qaseer.
“We hope to have more participation in future editions and encourage the youth in Sharjah to take part in sports.”
Tariq Salem Al Khanbashi, founder and director of Reach Target, said that with each successful edition of the tournament, the youth are motivated to take part in sports.
“The tournament contributes in boosting sports as a healthy lifestyle among workers in Sharjah and also aims to spread the sports culture in the work environment,” said Khanbashi.
The organisers said that the next edition of the event will target more participants and more teams in order to motivate youth to stay active and healthy.
Here is a list of the winners:
Football
Volley Ball
Cricket
Hockey
Basketball
