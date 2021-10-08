UAE: Seha, US entity join hands for paired kidney donation

Abu Dhabi - The APKD provides a powerful matching platform, powered by the Nobel prize-winning algorithm of Dr Alvin Roth.

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 8 Oct 2021, 3:59 PM

The UAE’s largest healthcare network and a US non-profit organisation will collaborate for a paired kidney donation programme.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation (APKD) inked a memorandum of understanding to work closely to build such a programme in the UAE.

Following their recent collective success in facilitating paired donations, the new agreement reached between the two entities will facilitate transplant opportunities for patients with kidney failure seeking the right match from the UAE or abroad.

Dr Tarek Fathey, group chief executive officer, Seha, said the collaboration will “introduce ample opportunities to transform kidney care locally, regionally and internationally.”

As part of the agreement, Seha Kidney Care (SKC), part of the Seha network and Abu Dhabi’s go-to for kidney disease and treatment, will benefit from the opportunity to engage in training modules in health information technology systems applications, including Kidney Match – APKD’s paired organ exchange software, develop educational and scientific research papers and studies, and the exchange of medical, technical, and administrative experience.

Dr Ali Al Obaidli, chief medical officer, SKC and chairman of the UAE National Transplant Committee, said: “We are pleased to formalise a long-term partnership with APKD – by strengthening our relationship, we are unlocking pathways into countries across the world that will facilitate life-saving solutions for kidney disease patients across the globe, as well as build and bolster a paired kidney programme here in the UAE that will benefit our citizens and residents.”

The APKD provides a powerful matching platform, powered by the Nobel prize-winning algorithm of Dr Alvin Roth, that works with governments and hospitals around the world to match living kidney donors with patients in need within and across borders.

On a recent visit to the UAE, Dr Roth, said: “Kidney disease is a global problem that requires a global solution. The UAE, with its diverse population and solid healthcare infrastructure, is well positioned to lead the charge. This recent partnership with APKD will undoubtedly save thousands of patients requiring kidney transplantation, in light of the current organ shortage.”

Dr Michael Rees, MD PhD, chief executive officer, APKD, added: “The UAE’s progressive leadership and its extraordinary commitment to the care of the country’s population, coupled with our mission to secure living kidney transplants for every patient in need across the globe, will enable us to really make a difference and help many more patients.”

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com