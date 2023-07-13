UAE scam alert: Sharjah Police warn against fake job announcement

An authority had earlier confirmed the same long weekend would apply to federal employees too
The Sharjah General Command warned UAE residents on Thursday about a scam job advertisement that has been making the rounds on social media.
The authority denied the validity of the announcement which mentioned entry to "all nationalities", and urged residents to only adhere to job advertisements made through their official channels.
They have additionally asked people not to circulate the fake message on social media.
An authority had earlier confirmed the same long weekend would apply to federal employees too
