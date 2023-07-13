UAE scam alert: Ministry warns residents against fake message asking for bank account details

'Wonderful time to come together': UAE residents share what Eid Al Adha 2023 meant to them
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) on Thursday issued an alert warning residents of a scam message that bears its logo.
The fake document, which also has the logos of other government entities, was titled "Legal notice from Ministry of Interior". It was asking "customers" to provide and "verify" bank details, or else the account would be frozen.
It was a line used several times in previous scams, which residents have been repeatedly warned about. This is a tactic fraudsters use to get access to people's bank accounts and wiping them out of savings.
In its advisory, Mohre urged the public to ignore the message and report the scam.
Here's the reminder and a copy of the fake document:
