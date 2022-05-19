UAE: Sadhguru talks about his soil mission at ICAI meet

The Indian guru believes his plan offers a key opportunity to redouble efforts at reversing degradation of agricultural land

by Somya Mehta Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 10:57 PM

Indian yogic, visionary and social reformer Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev, who’s been riding across different countries on a 100-day motorcycle mission to ‘Save Soil’, arrived in Abu Dhabi on May 17. Riding over rough terrain and ploughing through clouds of sand, the mystic made his way from Bahrain to the UAE after a journey of over 10 hours by road.

With barely a few moments of rest after his whirlwind journey, Sadhguru was before a packed hall of chartered accountants at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Abu Dhabi, telling them more about the people’s movement.

The event, organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Abu Dhabi Chapter – a key player in the growth and development of the profession in the Emirate – was the visionary’s first public appearance in the UAE, to kick-start the ‘Save Soil’ movement here.

John George, chairman, ICAI Abu Dhabi, said: “For three decades, Sadhguru has endeavoured to bring into the spotlight the importance of soil and the disturbing threat of soil extinction. Through the Save Soil movement, he has set out to sensitise humanity to turn back from the brink of likely soil degradation. If we don’t do it now, it may be too late.”

George praised Sadhguru for his relentless efforts in this direction, and for becoming a global advocate of social and environmental change. “The ICAI Abu Dhabi chapter is deep-rooted in this soil, and we extend our sincere gratitude to you for being here at this event hosted by us,” the chairman added.

The Save Soil Movement is helping spread awareness on actionable solutions to combat agricultural land degradation leading to a global soil crisis. Sadhguru believes the plan, presented at the United Nations COP15 summit, is a key opportunity to redouble government efforts at reversing degradation of agricultural land around the world, thereby preventing soil extinction.

“This land is easy to turn around. Ninety per cent of the deforestation has happened because of agriculture on the planet, but nobody wants to talk about it, because there’s no money in it. Nobody wants to talk about soil,” said Sadhguru, urging the people of the UAE to plan an active role in environmental reform.

“If people do not understand what we’re talking about, here, in the UAE, you will definitely understand this. For example, you take a walk in the desert on a sunny day and find a little tree somewhere. The moment you walk into the shade of the tree, you understand what climate change is. The temperature under the tree is at least four to seven degrees less,” added the guru.

CA Krishnan NV, vice-chairman of ICAI Abu Dhabi, also thanked Sadhguru for spreading awareness about his mission among ICAI Abu Dhabi members.

Sadhguru’s Save Soil journey, so far, has spanned across 27 countries. On Wednesday, he was hosted at Jubail Island’s mangrove park in Abu Dhabi, followed by a visit to Al Ain’s organic farm. He is set to attend a public event in Dubai on Friday.

