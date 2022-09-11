UAE: Rising rents mean new tenants will likely pay more for smaller homes

Real estate experts also blame the change on a shortage of villas

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 1:26 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 1:39 PM

New tenants that enter the market now are likely to get less with their money than those who are already in the market and have bigger units due to a rise in rentals and shortage of villas, says real estate industry executives.

Demand for bigger apartments and villas/townhouses had grown exceptionally in the UAE due to restrictions on the movement after the outbreak of the pandemic. Since demand for bigger units has not just been sustaining but growing, new entrants will have to bear with this new reality of paying more for the lesser space.

"With rental prices on the increase daily, new tenants that enter the market must understand they are likely to get less with their money than those who are already in the market and have a bigger unit. Although rent rising is inevitable, those with bigger units are likely to hold onto these and bare the pricing increase, so therefore there are more readily available smaller units," says Morgan Owen, managing director, Provident Real Estate.

Ali Rao, Group CEO, Kingsley Properties, said new buyers are shifting to apartments more because of annual contracts that make it more feasible for them to shift every year.

He said many residents continue to live in smaller apartments for they now realise the changes they adopted during Covid-19 are perhaps more sustainable and cost-effective.

Ayman Youssef, vice-president, Coldwell Banker, UAE, said the shortage in villas and townhouses continues to push the prices up in the segment.

"Though this trend is not as aggressive in apartments, we are witnessing a steady increase in demand for luxury serviced residences and sea-facing apartments. The affordable property segment, on the other hand, has witnessed a moderate price increase," he said.

Landlords moving to holiday homes

Sharing details of new trends emerging in the resident market, Morgan Owen further revealed that landlords are also moving towards the holiday home concept as this gives them better yields and flexibility.

"Additionally, landlords are now starting to see the value of property management and having a team or individual to manage the property from start to finish, making it both easier for landlord and tenant," he said.

Ali Rao said there's palpable excitement amongst investors as well for holiday homes and they see it as a great mode for earning more rental incomes.

Shilpa Mahtani, the COO and co-founder of bnbme Holiday Homes by Hoteliers, earlier told this newspaper that a holiday home owner can earn anywhere between 10 and 50 per cent more than the traditional long-term rental.

"The biggest advantage is that once they start renting out their houses, homeowners can earn 25 per cent more year on year, aided by positive reviews and our marketing," she said.

