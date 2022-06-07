UAE registers 5 new monkeypox cases, 2 recoveries

Authorities urge the public to follow all safety and preventive measures during travel and gatherings

An employee works on a vaccine based on the monkeypox vaccine that has already been developed by the vaccine company Bavarian Nordic at a laboratory of the company in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. — Reuters file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 8:06 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 10:45 PM

The UAE on Tuesday detected five new cases of monkeypox in the country. The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the recovery of two cases of monkeypox patients who were receiving medical care in UAE hospitals.

New cases were detected by the health authorities according to the policy followed for early monitoring and investigation of the disease.

ALSO READ:

The ministry urged the public to follow all safety and preventive measures during travel and gatherings.

The health authorities in the country are taking all necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts and follow-up, in addition to continuous and diligent work to ensure the health sector's readiness for all epidemics and infectious diseases.